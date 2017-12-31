Aston Villa v Bristol City

Steve Bruce has overseen just one win from Aston Villa's past six Championship games

Aston Villa will hope a sickness bug has eased in time to face Bristol City after they were left without three players against Middlesbrough.

Glenn Whelan, Neil Taylor and Keinan Davis missed Saturday's win at the Riverside because of illness.

Bristol City will be without goalkeeper Frank Fielding after he was sent off in their dramatic defeat by Wolves.

Fielding brought down Matt Doherty in the second half and he is banned, with Luke Steele expected to come in.

Match facts