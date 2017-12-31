Championship
Sunderland15:00Barnsley
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Barnsley

Sunderland's Paddy McNair
Paddy McNair has not featured for Sunderland since the 2-0 win at Burton Albion on 25 November
Sunderland defender Paddy McNair could return against Barnsley after recovering from a groin injury.

The Northern Ireland international has been sidelined since the end of November, but forward Lynden Gooch (hamstring) will miss out.

Barnsley could be without defender Andy Yiadom (ankle), while Matty Pearson (calf) is still unavailable.

Ryan Hedges (thigh) is also expected to miss out again, but centre-half Angus MacDonald could feature after illness.

Match facts

  • Sunderland have won eight of their last nine home league matches against Barnsley (L1), with this their first match against them at the Stadium of Light since October 2006.
  • The Tykes haven't completed a league double over the Black Cats since the 1986-87 campaign when they were managed by Allan Clarke.
  • These sides last met on New Year's Day in 1992, with Sunderland winning 2-0 at Roker Park with goals from Gordon Armstrong and Don Goodman.
  • Sunderland have won one of their last 12 home league matches played on a Monday (D7 L4), with that win coming in August 2006 against West Bromwich Albion.
  • Chris Coleman has won three of his four previous Championship meetings against Barnsley (D1), though this is his first match against them since January 2010, a 3-1 win for Coventry.
  • Since a run of four wins in seven away matches in all competitions between December 2016 and February 2017, Barnsley have won three of their subsequent 20 (D4, L13).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
