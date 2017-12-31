Championship
Leeds15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Samuel Saiz has made 23 appearances for Leeds United this season
Follow New Year's Day's EFL action

Samuel Saiz could start for Leeds United for the visit of managerless Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day after struggling with a calf problem.

Saiz was a second-half substitute as Leeds slipped to a 1-0 defeat by bottom side Birmingham on Saturday.

Caretaker manager Gary Brazil will take charge of Forest, who sacked boss Mark Warburton and assistant David Weir after Saturday's defeat by Sunderland.

Daryl Murphy returned for Forest in the defeat and could keep his place.

Match facts

  • Leeds haven't won both league matches against Forest in a single season since 1971-72 when they were managed by Don Revie.
  • Forest have lost their last two league games against Leeds since a run of eight without defeat between December 2012 and August 2016.
  • Leeds have won their last two home league matches 1-0 - they haven't won three in a row by that score since October 1980.
  • Forest have kept one clean sheet in their last away 19 matches in all competitions, a 1-0 win at Sunderland in September 2017.
  • The Whites have won each of their last six league matches played on a Monday in the month of January, most recently a 3-0 win over Rotherham in January last year.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

