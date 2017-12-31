Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City

Cardiff winger Junior Hoilett scored 12 goals in 122 appearances for QPR between 2012 and 2016

QPR will assess the fitness of Grant Hall after the centre-back made his first start since April in the 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Friday.

Defender Jack Robinson could return from illness while Josh Scowen is available again after suspension.

Cardiff winger Junior Hoilett could start after illness but Craig Bryson and Joe Bennett face fitness tests.

Jazz Richards, Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward and Kadeem Harris (both knee) are out.

