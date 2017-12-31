Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
QPR will assess the fitness of Grant Hall after the centre-back made his first start since April in the 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Friday.
Defender Jack Robinson could return from illness while Josh Scowen is available again after suspension.
Cardiff winger Junior Hoilett could start after illness but Craig Bryson and Joe Bennett face fitness tests.
Jazz Richards, Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward and Kadeem Harris (both knee) are out.
Match facts
- QPR have won 12 of their last 16 home league matches against Cardiff (D1 L3), winning 2-1 last season.
- The Bluebirds' last league double over QPR came in the 2007-08 season - they won 2-1 against the Hoops earlier this season.
- QPR are winless in four home league games (D2 L2), their worst run since Ian Holloway returned to the club in November 2016. Including his first spell in charge, the Hoops have never gone five home league matches without a win under Holloway.
- Cardiff boss Neil Warnock hasn't won away from home at Loftus Road since December 2007, when his Crystal Palace side won 2-1 against a QPR team managed by Luigi De Canio.
- Ian Holloway has won five of his last six home league meetings with Warnock (D1) since losing 1-0 during his first spell as QPR boss against Warnock's Sheffield United in August 2004.
- Sol Bamba has found the net in both Championship appearances against QPR for Cardiff, scoring twice.