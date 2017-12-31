Bolton Wanderers v Hull City
Bolton winger Craig Noone could return after missing the 1-0 win over Sheffield United through illness.
Forward Sammy Ameobi and defender Andrew Taylor (calf) remain doubtful.
Hull winger Kamil Grosicki remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and is also expected to miss the FA Cup tie against Blackburn.
Evandro and Fraizer Campbell are available, but Jon Toral is a doubt after picking up a knock during Saturday's draw with Fulham.
Match facts
- Bolton are unbeaten in their last 20 home matches against Hull in all competitions (W14 D6).
- Hull's only away win at Bolton came in March 1935, a 2-1 win at Burnden Park; on the day of this game, it will be 30,252 days since that victory.
- The Trotters are winless in seven league matches on New Year's Day (D3 L4) since a 2-0 win at Preston in 2001.
- Hull manager Nigel Adkins has never lost against Bolton (W1 D2), with that one win a 7-1 hammering as Reading boss in January 2014.
- Bolton haven't won back-to-back home league matches in the Championship since February 2016.
- Hull have lost their last five league matches on a Monday, conceding 11 and scoring just twice.