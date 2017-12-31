Bolton Wanderers v Hull City

Hull forward Jarrod Bowen netted his 11th league goal of the season in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham

Bolton winger Craig Noone could return after missing the 1-0 win over Sheffield United through illness.

Forward Sammy Ameobi and defender Andrew Taylor (calf) remain doubtful.

Hull winger Kamil Grosicki remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and is also expected to miss the FA Cup tie against Blackburn.

Evandro and Fraizer Campbell are available, but Jon Toral is a doubt after picking up a knock during Saturday's draw with Fulham.

Match facts