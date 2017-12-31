Championship
Bolton15:00Hull
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Hull City

Hull forward Jarrod Bowen celebrates a goal
Hull forward Jarrod Bowen netted his 11th league goal of the season in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham
Bolton winger Craig Noone could return after missing the 1-0 win over Sheffield United through illness.

Forward Sammy Ameobi and defender Andrew Taylor (calf) remain doubtful.

Hull winger Kamil Grosicki remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and is also expected to miss the FA Cup tie against Blackburn.

Evandro and Fraizer Campbell are available, but Jon Toral is a doubt after picking up a knock during Saturday's draw with Fulham.

Match facts

  • Bolton are unbeaten in their last 20 home matches against Hull in all competitions (W14 D6).
  • Hull's only away win at Bolton came in March 1935, a 2-1 win at Burnden Park; on the day of this game, it will be 30,252 days since that victory.
  • The Trotters are winless in seven league matches on New Year's Day (D3 L4) since a 2-0 win at Preston in 2001.
  • Hull manager Nigel Adkins has never lost against Bolton (W1 D2), with that one win a 7-1 hammering as Reading boss in January 2014.
  • Bolton haven't won back-to-back home league matches in the Championship since February 2016.
  • Hull have lost their last five league matches on a Monday, conceding 11 and scoring just twice.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
