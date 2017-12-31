Championship
Derby15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Sheffield United

Joe Ledley has made 15 appearances for Derby County this season
Joe Ledley has made 15 appearances for Derby County this season
Follow New Year's Day's EFL action

Bradley Johnson and Joe Ledley will be monitored by Derby County ahead of their New Year's Day home game against Sheffield United.

The pair missed Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich, with George Thorne and Tom Lawrence coming into the side.

George Baldock may start for Sheffield United after coming on as a first-half substitute against Bolton on Saturday.

John Fleck returned from suspension for the 1-0 defeat by the Trotters and is likely to keep his place.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost six of their last nine league matches against Sheffield United (W2 D1).
  • This is the Blades' first league visit to Pride Park since September 2010, a 1-0 win via a Richard Cresswell goal.
  • The last time Gary Rowett faced Chris Wilder in a home league match, the two managers were managing in League Two - Rowett's Burton Albion lost 2-0 against Wilder's Oxford United side in September 2013.
  • The Blades haven't won on New Year's Day for 24 years, since a 2-1 victory at Oldham Athletic in the Premier League in 1994; Sheffield United haven't won away from home on New Years' Day since 1915, when they beat Blackburn.
  • These sides last met on a Monday in a league fixture in April 1969 at the Baseball Ground - Derby, managed by Brian Clough, won 1-0.
  • Billy Sharp has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight Football League starts against Derby (six goals, two assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Rugbytots Fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired