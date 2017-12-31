Derby County v Sheffield United

Joe Ledley has made 15 appearances for Derby County this season

Bradley Johnson and Joe Ledley will be monitored by Derby County ahead of their New Year's Day home game against Sheffield United.

The pair missed Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich, with George Thorne and Tom Lawrence coming into the side.

George Baldock may start for Sheffield United after coming on as a first-half substitute against Bolton on Saturday.

John Fleck returned from suspension for the 1-0 defeat by the Trotters and is likely to keep his place.

Match facts