Derby County v Sheffield United
Bradley Johnson and Joe Ledley will be monitored by Derby County ahead of their New Year's Day home game against Sheffield United.
The pair missed Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich, with George Thorne and Tom Lawrence coming into the side.
George Baldock may start for Sheffield United after coming on as a first-half substitute against Bolton on Saturday.
John Fleck returned from suspension for the 1-0 defeat by the Trotters and is likely to keep his place.
Match facts
- Derby have lost six of their last nine league matches against Sheffield United (W2 D1).
- This is the Blades' first league visit to Pride Park since September 2010, a 1-0 win via a Richard Cresswell goal.
- The last time Gary Rowett faced Chris Wilder in a home league match, the two managers were managing in League Two - Rowett's Burton Albion lost 2-0 against Wilder's Oxford United side in September 2013.
- The Blades haven't won on New Year's Day for 24 years, since a 2-1 victory at Oldham Athletic in the Premier League in 1994; Sheffield United haven't won away from home on New Years' Day since 1915, when they beat Blackburn.
- These sides last met on a Monday in a league fixture in April 1969 at the Baseball Ground - Derby, managed by Brian Clough, won 1-0.
- Billy Sharp has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight Football League starts against Derby (six goals, two assists).