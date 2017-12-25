Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Stoke's Cameroon international settling into 'tough' league

Choupo-Moting has made 18 Premier League appearances for Stoke

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting says he is enjoying life in English football despite the recent slump in form by his Stoke City side.

Choupo-Moting, 28, joined the Potters in the summer from German Bundesliga team Schalke, and was on the scoresheet in a morale-boosting 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday which ended a run of three straight defeats.

"I am doing good, I am feeling good. It's a great championship, great competition but a tough league, every game is tough," said Choupo-Moting.

He has so far been used as both a striker and winger in Mark Hughes' side and admits English football can be demanding.

"Physically you have to be 100% to play in the Premier League," Choupo-Moting told BBC Sport.

The former Hamburg, Mainz and Schalke player announced his arrival in the league with a brace against Manchester United in only his second game for Stoke.

He has scored four league goals but says that conversion rate does not truly reflect his contribution to his team.

"This game is not only about goals," he said.

"I try my best, I like the league, I play a lot and that's the most important thing because I came here to play."

Choupo-Moting says some former team-mates from his time in Germany - such as Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Joel Matip of Liverpool - have also helped him settle in England.

"The football world is very small. I contacted all the guys I played with in Germany and it's nice to see each other here in England," said the Cameroonian.

Strugglers Stoke are 14th in the Premier League - just three points above the relegation zone, having lost 10 of their 19 league matches this season.

They play Huddersfield away on Boxing Day before a home game against Chelsea on 30 December.

Choupo-Moting says the Stoke players need to remain united to produce positive results.

"We have to keep working as a team and I will also try and score more goals," he added.