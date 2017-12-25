Motherwell match is must-win for Rangers, says Declan John

Declan John joined Rangers on an initial loan deal from Cardiff City

Defender Declan John says Rangers have no room for error when Motherwell visit Ibrox on Wednesday.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock means the Ibrox men welcome Well looking to avoid a third successive Scottish Premiership loss.

And, with a trip to Celtic Park ahead on Saturday, left-back John knows a major improvement is required.

"Wednesday's game is now a must-win for us ahead of the Celtic game - we must bounce back," the Welshman said.

"It's on our home turf and we will be looking to go in with a good performance and hopefully get the win."

John's goal was not enough to earn Rangers any points at Rugby Park

John, who made his loan move from Cardiff City permanent this week by signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at Ibrox, gave Rangers the lead at Rugby Park on Saturday.

But, playing their first match since Graeme Murty was confirmed as manager until the end of the season, Rangers lost two goals after the break and slipped to a second straight defeat.

The Ibrox side also took the lead at home to St Johnstone last week but were eventually beaten 3-1 by the Perth men.

"Going up 1-0 in the first half, and I thought we played quite well in the first half, we had control, but the second half was sloppy from us and Kilmarnock had a bit of luck on the second goal," John said.

"Going back to the last game, the same thing happened there. We just have to look at it for the games coming up."

John made the move north under previous manager Pedro Caixinha and has now scored three goals in 15 appearances, mostly from left-back.

While he was delighted to commit his future to the Ibrox club, the 22-year-old admits Saturday's defeat left a bad taste.

John scored a double as Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 4-1 in September

"It's not the way I wanted to celebrate a new contract," said John. "I was obviously really happy to have the contract sorted. This is where I see myself playing my football.

"I think I have done quite well since I have come in. I am really looking forward now to the future with Rangers.

"It was always going to be a yes straight away from me and, while I am really happy about that, we're all really disappointed by the result."