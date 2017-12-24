Irish Premiership: Healy relishing 'huge' Boxing Day game at Oval

Linfield defender Mark Stafford in a battle for the high ball with Glentoran keeper Elliott Morris

Linfield boss David Healy hopes the champions can continue their title challenge with a win over rivals Glentoran in the Boxing Day showdown.

The Blues sit 14 points behind leaders Coleraine but with two games in hand while Glentoran have picked up just one point in their last four matches.

"I know what this game means to everyone - it's huge," said Healy.

"We've a decent record at the Oval and hopefully we can get a win but the Glens will be ready and firing."

Linfield go into the match buoyed by Saturday's 2-0 victory over an in-form Cliftonville side at Windsor Park.

He added: "Glentoran have had a little bit of bad form recently but they will be determined to put one over on us on Boxing Day.

"It's a game we should all relish and certainly one I'm looking forward to."

Leaders face Sky Blues

Coleraine are six point clear the summit and they welcome Ballymena United for a festive derby.

"The derbies are brilliant - they're the best games in the league as far as I'm concerned," said Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney.

"The Boxing Day one is the pinnacle of them all. There's a lot of excitement and buzz while there's plenty of people home from different countries.

"They are the reason why we are in this league and why we like it so much."

Second-placed Crusaders host Cliftonville in another big Boxing Day derby with the Reds aiming to bounce back after their seven-game winning run was ended by Linfield.

Crues captain Colin Coates is suspended for the game but he'll be an excited spectator at Seaview.

Cliftonville striker Rory Donnelly comes under pressure from Crusaders defender Sean Ward

"We play Cliftonville other times in the season but this is the big one," said the defender.

"Particularly at Seaview with the tight ground and there's plenty of noise while it's usually a fiesty affair.

"The fans love it and there's away a big crowd but the target is always to get the three points."

Basement side Ballinamallard United take on Dungannon Swifts at Ferney Park and Carrick Rangers make to trip to play Ards.

Glenavon moved up to third with a 3-0 win at Dungannon on Saturday and Gary Hamilton's men face Warrenpoint Town at Mourneview Park.