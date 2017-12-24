BBC Sport - Pro14: Connacht 'wanted it more than us' - Henderson
Connacht 'wanted it more than us' - Henderson
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster captain Iain Henderson says there no excuses for the poor performance in the 44-16 defeat by Irish rivals Connacht in Galway.
Connacht scored six tries in a one-sided derby and Ferris questioned the mental approach of the Ulster team.
