Sheffield Wednesday part company with boss Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal was in charge of Sheffield Wednesday for 131 games, winning 56 of them

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent after two-and-a-half years in charge.

The 52-year-old Portuguese's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

Both bosses involved in that game have now left, with Boro manager Garry Monk dismissed on Saturday evening.

Carvalhal departs Hillsborough with the club 15th in the Championship table, having guided them to the play-offs in the past two seasons.

Coach Lee Bullen will be in interim charge for the Owls' Boxing Day visit to Nottingham Forest.

"I am very sad at this moment because I have enjoyed my two seasons and a half so much with Sheffield Wednesday," Carvalhal told the club website.

"We had two fantastic seasons and two play-offs on the row but unfortunately we have not managed to replicate these positions this season."

The former Besiktas, Sporting and Maritimo boss, who succeeded Stuart Gray at Hillsborough in June 2015, had a win ratio of 42.7% from his 131 games in charge.

Despite making the play-offs for the past two seasons, Wednesday have been unable to keep pace with teams such as Wolves and Cardiff in the race for promotion in 2017-18

However, Wednesday are without a victory in seven games, and have lost their last three in the Championship.

Saturday's loss meant the Owls are 11 points outside the play-off places - and eight places below city rivals Sheffield United.

The club had earlier published a lengthy epilogue from chairman Dejphon Chansiri in which he referred to the treatment of Carvalhal by supporters, and contemplated his future in South Yorkshire.

That was superseded by the statement which confirmed the exit.

"Both parties believe the time is right to go our separate ways," chairman Dejphon Chansiri said.

"I maintain a huge amount of respect for Carlos as a coach and as a person and he will always be welcome at Hillsborough."

"Lots of managers will be very interested"

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Brian Laws on BBC Radio Sheffield

I'm disappointed for Carlos, we all need to recognise what a great job he did. But we all know when we go in as managers, we have to get results.

The new manager will be backed,. They're not looking for someone to do something on a shoestring, they want someone to spend and spend wisely. The money spent under Carvalhal has probably not met the expectations, signings were not as good as they could have been.

Lots of managers will be very, very interested. Wednesday are an attractive football club. They have a chairman with money and support and that will attract all kind of managers. They must just make sure they pick right one. One to bring best of what he's got and what he can add to.

Analysis

BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven presenter Rob Staton

At the end of Wednesday's latest defeat to Middlesbrough, some fans chanted for Carvalhal to go.

That felt like the tipping point. This was supposed to be the year Wednesday finally made it back to the Premier League, during their 150th anniversary celebrations. Instead, they're nearer the bottom three than the top six.

Carvalhal hasn't had it easy this season. Several key players have been missing through injury, including Fernando Forestieri and Tom Lees. Even so, fans were unhappy not just with results but with performances.

Too often Wednesday were slow to start games and they were on a seven game winless run.

Carvalhal was Dejphon Chansiri's first managerial appointment. It'll be interesting to see what his next move is.