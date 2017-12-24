Charlie Austin: Southampton striker charged after tackle on Jonas Lossl

Charlie Austin caught Jonas Lossl in the face

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct for a challenge on Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

The Dane was bleeding and needed treatment after Austin caught him in the face with his right boot.

Austin, 28, has until 17:00 GMT on 24 December to respond to the Football Association charge.

He could serve a three-match ban if found guilty, but could face a spell on the sidelines anyway through injury.

The former QPR and Burnley forward, who is Southampton's top scorer with six this season, headed in the opening goal in the Premier League match against the Terriers, but went off with a hamstring injury in the 79th minute.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino said the injury could keep Austin out for "a couple of weeks minimum".

The incident with Lossl was not seen by the referee or his assistants at the time but was caught on video.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner said after the game: "I will never say someone likes to hurt an opponent on purpose but to be honest it looks like this is the case. It should never happen.

"It looks very ugly from my point of view. I was a striker and I know Jonas was on the ball - so what you have to do is not touch him."

But Pellegrino defended his player, saying: "I didn't observe any intention on the part of my player.

"I don't think Charlie went intentionally at this moment."