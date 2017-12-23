BBC Sport - Harry Kane: Alan Shearer backs Tottenham striker to beat scoring record on Boxing Day
'He'll do it' - Shearer backs Kane to beat scoring record
Harry Kane speaks to Match of the Day's Guy Mowbray about the prospect of beating Alan Shearer's record for most goals scored in a calendar year in the Premier League, and says he has the support of Gary Lineker.
Shearer responds by saying Kane will get the record outright against Southampton on Boxing Day.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 23 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
