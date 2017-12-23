Harry Kane speaks to Match of the Day's Guy Mowbray about the prospect of beating Alan Shearer's record for most goals scored in a calendar year in the Premier League, and says he has the support of Gary Lineker.

Shearer responds by saying Kane will get the record outright against Southampton on Boxing Day.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

