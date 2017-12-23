Juventus 1-0 Roma

Medhi Benatia's strike keeps the pressure on Serie A leaders Napoli over Christmas

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia scored the winner against his former club Roma as his side narrowed the gap on Serie A leaders Napoli to a point.

Benatia converted the rebound at the second attempt after Roma goalkeeper Alisson saved Giorgio Chiellini's header from a corner.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain should have doubled the champions' lead but his close-range effort flew over the bar.

Roma, who are fourth, hit the bar through Alessandro Florenzi.

Roma have now lost their last seven top-flight trips to Turin, not winning there since January 2010.

Eusebio di Francesco's side have failed to take any of the nine points available against their top-four rivals so far this season.

They had their chances late on against Juve, with Edin Dzeko's flicked header going wide on 87 minutes.

Then Juventus' former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick with a fine save after he went clean through on goal in stoppage time.

Earlier on Saturday, Marek Hamsik scored his 116th goal to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli's all-time record goalscorer, and keep the Serie A leaders top for Christmas, while third-placed Inter and 11th-placed AC Milan both lost.

Hamsik's strike before the break ensured a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Sampdoria to give Maurizio Sarri's side 45 points from 18 games.

