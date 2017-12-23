BBC Sport - Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United: Claude Puel praises Foxes' attitude
Puel hails Leicester's 'fantastic, positive' attitude
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City boss Claude Puel says his players showed a "fantastic, positive attitude" after they fought back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United at the King Power Stadium - and has a Christmas message for Leicester fans.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired