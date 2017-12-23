Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says striker Harry Kane is "amazing" after his hat-trick in their 3-0 win at Burnley equals Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 36 goals in a calendar year.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 23 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.