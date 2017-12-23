BBC Sport - Brighton 1-0 Watford: 'Big win' for Seagulls pleases Chris Hughton
'Big win' for Brighton pleases Hughton
- From the section Brighton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he is happy with his side's "big win" as their 1-0 win against Watford earns their first Premier League victory in eight games.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Watford
