BBC Sport - Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola praises Sergio Aguero's 'outstanding' performance
Guardiola praises Aguero's 'outstanding' performance
- From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds Sergio Aguero's "outstanding" contribution after the striker scores a brace during their 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 23 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
