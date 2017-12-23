Premier League stats: Man City, Philippe Coutinho, Mo Salah, Henri Saivet

From the section

West Brom's Salomon Rondon (left) enjoys playing at Stoke, but his team did not on Saturday

Manchester City achieve another landmark, West Ham miss from the spot again and Crystal Palace continue their revival under manager Roy Hodgson.

Here are the best stats from the weekend's Premier League games:

Manchester City become the first top-flight team to score 100 goals in a calendar year since Liverpool in 1982 (106) during their 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola's team will be 13 points clear of Man Utd on Christmas Day - the biggest points gap between first and second place on Christmas Day in English top-flight history.

City midfielder Raheem Sterling has scored in all five of his Premier League games against the Cherries, netting seven goals in total.

Harry Kane's hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Burnley means he has scored 36 Premier League goals in 2017 - he equals Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer's 36 in 1995 for Blackburn.

Kane has 46 club goals in all competitions in 2017 - only Paris St-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Barcelona's Lionel Messi (50 each) have more among players in the big five European leagues.

Burnley have won none of the 47 Premier League games under manager Sean Dyche in which they have conceded the first goal (D9 L38).

Jamie Vardy scored his 50th Premier League goal in Leicester's 2-2 draw with Manchester United - and in doing so became the first player to reach that mark for the Foxes in the competition.

There were just 388 seconds between Mo Salah putting Liverpool 2-0 ahead and Mesut Ozil scoring to make it 3-2 to Arsenal. The match finished 3-3.

Philippe Coutinho scored his 53rd goal for Liverpool in all competitions - however, he scored his first headed goal for the Reds against the Gunners.

Henri Saivet became the 16th player to score a direct free-kick goal in the Premier League for Newcastle in their 3-2 win at West Ham - only Everton and West Ham (17 each) have had more.

West Ham have failed to score three of their last five Premier League penalties, with each being missed by a different player (Mark Noble v Burnley, Manuel Lanzini v Everton and Andre Ayew against the Magpies on Saturday).

After their 1-1 draw at Swansea, Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in eight Premier League games - their longest run in the top flight since October 1990 when they managed 12 games.

Swansea have had two or fewer shots on target in 10 of their 19 Premier League games this season.

West Brom are the first Premier League team to go more than 17 games without a win since Aston Villa (19) in January 2016, following the 3-1 loss at Stoke.

Baggies forward Salomon Rondon has scored in all three of his Premier League away games against Stoke City.

Charlie Austin scored for Southampton in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield. He has now had a hand in seven goals in eight previous league appearances against the Terriers (five goals, two assists).

Brighton scored a goal in open play for the first time in seven Premier League games as they defeated Watford 1-0 - the last was scored on 20 November.

Want more football?