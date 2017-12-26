Newport County investigate coin throwing claims during match with Lincoln City

Danny Cowley led Lincoln to promotion to League Two in 2016-17

Newport County are investigating claims Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley was hit by coins thrown from the crowd at Rodney Parade during their 0-0 draw with Newport County.

The home supporters were angered by a 53rd-minute red card for defender Mark O'Brien and Cowley claims they threw coins at the opposition dugout.

"We were getting pelted verbally and physically," said Cowley.

Newport said it had a 'zero policy' approach to such behaviour.

In a statement the Welsh club added: "Newport County AFC is currently investigating reports of objects being thrown from the Hazell Terrace during the match against Lincoln City."

The Exiles said they are working with the Football Association and "will release a statement in due course".

Newport added: "It is with great disappointment that further investigations are now being made into such reports following the club's recent steps to prevent such behaviour following the partial closure of the Hazell Terrace over the festive period.

"Newport is committed to being a family friendly club and takes a zero tolerance policy with its supporters in relation to such matters.

"The club is determined to stop this kind of unacceptable behaviour."

Cowley had told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "They were throwing coins at us. I've got about £1.20 in my pocket now. They were a partisan crowd fighting hard for their team and I respect that, but not the other bits.

"I don't want to get them in trouble, I don't want it to be about that.

"We don't want to see that in football, of course we don't, but they were a partisan crowd, fighting hard for their team, their team had gone down to 10 and they were getting behind them.

"I respect that, the other bits are a bit unnecessary."