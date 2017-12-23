BBC Sport - Everton 0-0 Chelsea: Antonio Conte praises 'great effort' from Chelsea
Conte disappointed by Everton stalemate
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side's goalless draw at Everton is a "disappointment" but praises the "great effort" shown by his players.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-0 Chelsea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 23 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
