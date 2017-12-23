BBC Sport - West Ham 2-3 Newcastle: We needed this win - Rafael Benitez
Newcastle needed this win - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says his side's 3-2 win away against West Ham is "fantastic" as they win for the first time in 10 Premier League matches.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-3 Newcastle United
