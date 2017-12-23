Napoli 3-2 Sampdoria

Marek Hamsik joined Napoli from Brescia 10 years ago

Marek Hamsik broke Diego Maradona's all-time scoring record for Napoli as they beat Sampdoria to remain top of Serie A.

Napoli's captain scored his 116th goal for the club, on his 465th appearance, to put them 3-2 ahead from close range towards the end of the first half.

He equalled Maradona's record last weekend in a 3-1 win over Torino, having failed to score in 13 games.

Napoli are a point above champions Juventus, who beat Roma 1-0.

Gaston Ramirez gave Samp an early lead, with Allan equalising. Fabio Quagliarella then restored Samp's advantage with a penalty but Lorenzo Insigne equalised before Hamsik's winner. The league leaders ended with 10 men as Mario Rui was sent off for two bookings.

Mauro Icardi missed a penalty as Inter Milan remained third following a 1-0 defeat by Sassuolo - their second defeat in a row having not lost in the opening 16.

Fifth-placed Lazio beat Crotone 4-0, with all the goals coming after the 56th minute.

Benevento remain bottom, on one point, after a 1-0 defeat by Genoa - the fourth game they have lost this season to a goal in the 90th minute or later. Gianluca Lapadula scored an injury-time penalty.