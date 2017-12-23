Match ends, Napoli 3, Sampdoria 2.
Napoli 3-2 Sampdoria
Marek Hamsik broke Diego Maradona's all-time scoring record for Napoli as they beat Sampdoria to remain top of Serie A.
Napoli's captain scored his 116th goal for the club, on his 465th appearance, to put them 3-2 ahead from close range towards the end of the first half.
He equalled Maradona's record last weekend in a 3-1 win over Torino, having failed to score in 13 games.
Napoli are a point above champions Juventus, who beat Roma 1-0.
Gaston Ramirez gave Samp an early lead, with Allan equalising. Fabio Quagliarella then restored Samp's advantage with a penalty but Lorenzo Insigne equalised before Hamsik's winner. The league leaders ended with 10 men as Mario Rui was sent off for two bookings.
Mauro Icardi missed a penalty as Inter Milan remained third following a 1-0 defeat by Sassuolo - their second defeat in a row having not lost in the opening 16.
Fifth-placed Lazio beat Crotone 4-0, with all the goals coming after the 56th minute.
Benevento remain bottom, on one point, after a 1-0 defeat by Genoa - the fourth game they have lost this season to a goal in the 90th minute or later. Gianluca Lapadula scored an injury-time penalty.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23HysajBooked at 26mins
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva DuarteBooked at 77mins
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 56'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 70'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensBooked at 21mins
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMaggioat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 18do Nascimento
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
Sampdoria
- 2VivianoBooked at 57mins
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 17StrinicBooked at 16minsSubstituted forZapataat 84'minutes
- 8BarretoSubstituted forVerreat 71'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 34TorreiraBooked at 62mins
- 18Praet
- 90RamírezBooked at 82mins
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forKownackiat 75'minutes
- 9Caprari
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 3Andersen
- 7Sala
- 10Djuricic
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 29Murru
- 91Zapata
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Sampdoria 2.
Foul by Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria).
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Amadou Diawara (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Duván Zapata replaces Ivan Strinic.
Booking
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card.
Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Christian Maggio replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Gianmarco Ferrari (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mário Rui (Napoli) for a bad foul.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Dawid Kownacki replaces Fabio Quagliarella.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valerio Verre (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Valerio Verre replaces Edgar Barreto.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.