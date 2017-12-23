'Scotland job would suit me very nicely' - Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish managed Scotland during 2007

Alex McLeish believes becoming Scotland manager for the second time "would suit me very nicely".

McLeish, 58, took charge of the national team in 2007, overseeing a famous victory over France in Paris.

The Scottish FA have yet to appoint a successor to Gordon Strachan, with Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill their top target.

"The national job is something that would interest me," McLeish told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I don't know where they [the SFA] are with that one yet.

"I've put the feelers out, but I'll just wait and see. They've got plenty of time to think it over, but I guess when the friendlies start coming again, they'll need to get on their bike."

Former Aberdeen and Scotland defender McLeish, who won 77 caps, has managed Motherwell, Hibernian and Rangers in his home country.

He won two Scottish top-flight titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups in his five years at Ibrox.

McLeish led Scotland to a shock victory over France in Paris, with James McFadden netting the stunning long-range winner

But despite being heavily linked with a return to the Gers hot-seat, McLeish says he was neither contacted by the club's board, nor keen to take the job.

"Rangers, no, I wasn't contacted," McLeish said. "But at the moment, it's not a job that would suit me.

"I've got some plans for other things. I've still got a lot to give the game."

Following stints in England with Birmingham City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, McLeish has most recently taken charge of Belgian side Genk and Zamalek of Egypt.

"I don't want to do any fire-fighting anymore - it takes years off your life, and I'd like to go into a challenge where I had half a chance of winning," McLeish said. "That's why I took two jobs abroad.

"Genk, they'd a pretty decent record over the years, and it was a good season for us. I brought a lot of young kids through and a lot of the players left the season after and went to bigger clubs. Genk must have made about £40-50m in the transfer market.

"Then I did that challenge in Egypt - I thought, right, I'm going to embrace this, it was a bit crazy. Again, the team were winning just about every week."