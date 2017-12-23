BBC Sport - Arsenal's Alex Scott sees how Gunners are helping disabled fans enjoy football
How Arsenal are helping disabled fans enjoy football
Arsenal Women defender Alex Scott heads to the Emirates where the club's foundation has installed a sensory room so fans with disabilities can enjoy football in a secure environment.
