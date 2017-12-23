Premier League round-up: Man City win as Chelsea draw

Sergio Aguero took his Premier League goal tally to 12 in City's win

Manchester City extended their record-breaking run of Premier League victories to 17 with a 4-0 win at home to Bournemouth as Chelsea lost ground on the leaders.

The Blues drew 0-0 away to Everton in Saturday's early kick-off and are 16 points off City at the halfway point of the season.

Stoke beat West Brom to end a run of three straight defeats and ease the pressure on manager Mark Hughes.

Newcastle, without a win in their previous nine games, beat West Ham to move out of the relegation zone and up to 15th in the table.

Crystal Palace's revival under Roy Hodgson continued as they drew at Swansea to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to eight matches. Their Welsh opponents stay bottom of the table.

Elsewhere Pascal Gross' goal gave Brighton a 1-0 home win over Watford while Southampton and Huddersfield drew 1-1 at St Mary's.

Sixth-placed Burnley entertain seventh-placed Tottenham at Turf Moor in the early-evening kick-off before Leicester take on Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in a game that starts at 19:45 GMT.

In Scotland, leaders Celtic comfortably saw off Aberdeen, while Partick Thistle came off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win over Hamilton.

Wolves stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points as Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal of their meeting with Ipswich and second-placed Cardiff lost at lowly Bolton.