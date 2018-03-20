Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Clyde3

Edinburgh City v Clyde

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 24TenaBooked at 79mins
  • 10Beattie
  • 14Rodger
  • 7ThomsonBooked at 32mins
  • 6Laird
  • 5WalkerSubstituted forScullionat 63'minutes
  • 8Blues
  • 22DunnSubstituted forGrimesat 78'minutes
  • 19ShepherdSubstituted forTaylorat 57'minutes
  • 18El Alagui

Substitutes

  • 3McKee
  • 11Grimes
  • 12Hall
  • 16Watson
  • 17Taylor
  • 20Morton
  • 28Scullion

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Duffie
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Cogill
  • 3StewartBooked at 55mins
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8NicollBooked at 76mins
  • 6McStaySubstituted forGrantat 69'minutes
  • 11LamontSubstituted forLowdonat 80'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 10BoyleSubstituted forKipreat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Grant
  • 14Kipre
  • 15Millar
  • 16Love
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Martin
  • 21Gourlay
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
310

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 3.

Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).

Jordan Lowdon (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).

Steven Kipre (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Mark Lamont.

Booking

Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ashley Grimes replaces John Dunn.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) for a bad foul.

John Dunn (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Steven Kipre replaces Jack Boyle.

Attempt missed. Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Cameron Blues.

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ray Grant replaces Chris McStay.

Attempt saved. Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Pat Scullion replaces Josh Walker because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Booking

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Scott Shepherd.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Dylan Cogill (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jordan Stewart (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose29187445311461
2Peterhead30184868373158
3Stirling29164954342052
4Stenhousemuir28135104536944
5Elgin29124134452-840
6Clyde29109104042-239
7Annan Athletic30910113835337
8Edinburgh City2976163046-1627
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2838171943-2417
View full Scottish League Two table

