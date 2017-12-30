Match ends, Montrose 2, Peterhead 6.
Montrose 2-6 Peterhead
Peterhead secured a fourth successive league victory as they hammered League Two leaders Montrose 6-2.
Sean Dillon got one back for the home side after Jason Brown scored an early double in the first half.
Shortly after the restart, goals from Alan Smith, Mason Robertson and a free kick from William Gibson added to the score line.
Rory McAllister scored his 12th league goal of the season before Kerr Hay pulled another one back for Montrose.
The victory for Jim McInally's side leaves Peterhead three points off top spot, with two games in-hand over leaders Montrose.
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14DillonBooked at 57mins
- 18Campbell
- 24Ballantyne
- 16Johnston
- 8WatsonSubstituted forCallaghanat 65'minutes
- 2Masson
- 3Steeves
- 9FraserSubstituted forHayat 65'minutes
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forMcLarenat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 11Ferguson
- 12Hay
- 15Cavanagh
- 19Callaghan
- 20Campbell
- 22McLaren
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 33Gibson
- 18BrownSubstituted forNorrisat 76'minutes
- 20LeitchBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forMcLeanat 72'minutes
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 11Riley
- 14McLean
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Peterhead 6.
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mason Robertson (Peterhead).
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Jordon Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 2, Peterhead 6. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Johnston.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Rory McAllister.
Attempt missed. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 6. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Jack Leitch.
Foul by Connor McLaren (Montrose).
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Hay replaces Gary Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Connor McLaren replaces Chris Templeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Paul Watson.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 5. William Gibson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).