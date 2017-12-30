Scottish League Two
Montrose2Peterhead6

Montrose 2-6 Peterhead

Jason Brown
21-year-old Jason Brown has scored seven goals in all competitions for Peterhead this season

Peterhead secured a fourth successive league victory as they hammered League Two leaders Montrose 6-2.

Sean Dillon got one back for the home side after Jason Brown scored an early double in the first half.

Shortly after the restart, goals from Alan Smith, Mason Robertson and a free kick from William Gibson added to the score line.

Rory McAllister scored his 12th league goal of the season before Kerr Hay pulled another one back for Montrose.

The victory for Jim McInally's side leaves Peterhead three points off top spot, with two games in-hand over leaders Montrose.

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14DillonBooked at 57mins
  • 18Campbell
  • 24Ballantyne
  • 16Johnston
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forCallaghanat 65'minutes
  • 2Masson
  • 3Steeves
  • 9FraserSubstituted forHayat 65'minutes
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forMcLarenat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Hay
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Campbell
  • 22McLaren

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Robertson
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 18BrownSubstituted forNorrisat 76'minutes
  • 20LeitchBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forMcLeanat 72'minutes
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Riley
  • 14McLean
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
932

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 2, Peterhead 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Peterhead 6.

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mason Robertson (Peterhead).

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Jordon Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 2, Peterhead 6. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Johnston.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Rory McAllister.

Attempt missed. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 6. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Jack Leitch.

Foul by Connor McLaren (Montrose).

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Hay replaces Gary Fraser.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Connor McLaren replaces Chris Templeman.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Paul Watson.

Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 5. William Gibson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1811432719837
2Peterhead16111438191934
3Stenhousemuir178542920929
4Stirling1683531201127
5Annan Athletic187652316727
6Elgin177373028224
7Berwick166371426-1221
8Clyde152761927-813
9Edinburgh City1723121030-209
10Cowdenbeath161510925-168
View full Scottish League Two table

