Montrose 2-6 Peterhead

From the section

21-year-old Jason Brown has scored seven goals in all competitions for Peterhead this season

Peterhead secured a fourth successive league victory as they hammered League Two leaders Montrose 6-2.

Sean Dillon got one back for the home side after Jason Brown scored an early double in the first half.

Shortly after the restart, goals from Alan Smith, Mason Robertson and a free kick from William Gibson added to the score line.

Rory McAllister scored his 12th league goal of the season before Kerr Hay pulled another one back for Montrose.

The victory for Jim McInally's side leaves Peterhead three points off top spot, with two games in-hand over leaders Montrose.