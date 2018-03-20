Scottish League Two
Elgin0Stirling2

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 4McDonaldBooked at 89mins
  • 5Bronsky
  • 11McHardyBooked at 35mins
  • 2Cooper
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 7SmithSubstituted forFergusonat 67'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forByrneat 88'minutes
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Byrne
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Eadie
  • 16Whitehead
  • 17Thomson
  • 18McDade
  • 21Long

Stirling

  • 1Wight
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Barr
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4McNeil
  • 14RobertsonSubstituted forCaddisat 83'minutes
  • 6MoonSubstituted forDicksonat 83'minutes
  • 8Jardine
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9LittleBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 79'minutes
  • 7McLaughlin

Substitutes

  • 10MacDonald
  • 12Noble
  • 15Smith
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Caddis
  • 19Banner
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
393

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 2.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Darren Barr.

Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Chris McLeish.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Liam Caddis replaces Willie Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Dickson replaces Kevin Moon.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.

Attempt blocked. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald replaces Andy Little.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Kavanagh.

Attempt blocked. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andy Little (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Little (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Calum Ferguson replaces Scott Smith.

Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Kevin Moon.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 2. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Barr following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

Foul by Andy Little (Stirling Albion).

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Andy Little (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Little (Stirling Albion).

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose29187445311461
2Peterhead30184868373158
3Stirling29164954342052
4Stenhousemuir28135104536944
5Elgin29124134452-840
6Clyde29109104042-239
7Annan Athletic30910113835337
8Edinburgh City2976163046-1627
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2838171943-2417
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired