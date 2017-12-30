Scottish League One
Raith Rovers3Stranraer0

Raith Rovers v Stranraer

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 82mins
  • 5Murray
  • 18McKay
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Matthews
  • 19Zanatta
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7SpenceSubstituted forCourtat 74'minutes
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forOsei-Opokuat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Watson
  • 4Bell
  • 6Berry
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Lennox

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 22Hamill
  • 3Dick
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forAgnewat 73'minutes
  • 8Bell
  • 16TurnerSubstituted forElliottat 80'minutes
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forOkohat 73'minutes
  • 19Beith
  • 7Woods

Substitutes

  • 10Agnew
  • 12McGowan
  • 13Mclaren
  • 14Okoh
  • 17Elliott
  • 18Gray
  • 20Scott
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
1,432

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Stranraer 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Stranraer 0.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Belford.

Penalty saved! Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty conceded by Paul Woods (Stranraer) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Dario Zanatta draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David McKay.

Attempt blocked. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yaw Osei-Opoku (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Yaw Osei-Opoku replaces Liam Buchanan.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Kyle Turner.

Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Greig Spence.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Stephen Okoh replaces Ryan Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Scott Agnew replaces Grant Anderson.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Stranraer 0. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the top left corner.

Foul by Angus Beith (Stranraer).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David McKay.

Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr19132452252741
2Raith Rovers17123237132439
3Alloa178362621527
4Stranraer187472929025
5Arbroath177373628824
6East Fife1972102936-723
7Airdrieonians186572634-823
8Albion176383840-221
9Queen's Park1944111940-2116
10Forfar1943121844-2615
View full Scottish League One table

