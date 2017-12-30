Scottish League One
Queen's Park2Albion2

Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 11BurnsBooked at 90mins
  • 5Cummins
  • 4Iredale
  • 3Summers
  • 2McVey
  • 6Brady
  • 7LeitchBooked at 81mins
  • 10DonnellyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDochertyat 64'minutes
  • 8Galt
  • 9MortimerSubstituted forMacLennanat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Duff
  • 14Docherty
  • 15McGhee
  • 16Green
  • 17MacLennan
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 20Muir

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2LightbodyBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMcMullinat 61'minutes
  • 4Reid
  • 5PerryBooked at 74mins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 8Davidson
  • 6Holmes
  • 7Fisher
  • 11HigginsSubstituted forVitoriaat 67'minutes
  • 9Shields
  • 10TroutenBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Hopkins
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Black
  • 18Vitoria
  • 19Watters
  • 25Guthrie
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
609

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Shields.

Booking

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 1. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Graeme Holmes.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jack Iredale.

Corner, Queen's Park.

Attempt blocked. Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

Booking

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Davidson.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Sean Higgins.

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. James MacLennan replaces William Mortimer.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Dominic Docherty replaces Luke Donnelly.

Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).

Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael McMullin replaces Daniel Lightbody.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Lightbody.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Davidson.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Lightbody.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr19132452252741
2Raith Rovers17123237132439
3Alloa178362621527
4Stranraer187472929025
5Arbroath177373628824
6East Fife1972102936-723
7Airdrieonians186572634-823
8Albion176383840-221
9Queen's Park1944111940-2116
10Forfar1943121844-2615
View full Scottish League One table

