Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.
Queen's Park v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 11BurnsBooked at 90mins
- 5Cummins
- 4Iredale
- 3Summers
- 2McVey
- 6Brady
- 7LeitchBooked at 81mins
- 10DonnellyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDochertyat 64'minutes
- 8Galt
- 9MortimerSubstituted forMacLennanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Duff
- 14Docherty
- 15McGhee
- 16Green
- 17MacLennan
- 18Fotheringham
- 20Muir
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2LightbodyBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMcMullinat 61'minutes
- 4Reid
- 5PerryBooked at 74mins
- 3McLaughlin
- 8Davidson
- 6Holmes
- 7Fisher
- 11HigginsSubstituted forVitoriaat 67'minutes
- 9Shields
- 10TroutenBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Hopkins
- 16Gallagher
- 17Black
- 18Vitoria
- 19Watters
- 25Guthrie
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 609
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Shields.
Booking
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 1. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Graeme Holmes.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Corner, Queen's Park.
Attempt blocked. Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Sean Higgins.
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. James MacLennan replaces William Mortimer.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Dominic Docherty replaces Luke Donnelly.
Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).
Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael McMullin replaces Daniel Lightbody.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Lightbody.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Lightbody.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0.