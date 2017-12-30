Scottish League One
Arbroath1East Fife1

Arbroath v East Fife

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Whatley
  • 5YuleBooked at 43minsSubstituted forGoldat 67'minutes
  • 8MartinBooked at 90mins
  • 9McCordSubstituted forMcIntoshat 71'minutes
  • 11Denholm
  • 7LinnSubstituted forKaderat 77'minutes
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Gold
  • 14Hester
  • 15Prunty
  • 16Henry
  • 17Kader
  • 18McIntosh
  • 21Gomes

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 16Piggott
  • 4KaneBooked at 85mins
  • 5Page
  • 3Docherty
  • 7LamontSubstituted forFlanaganat 77'minutes
  • 15Millar
  • 10SmithSubstituted forMutchat 82'minutes
  • 18Linton
  • 9Duggan
  • 12HurstSubstituted forWilkieat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Wilkie
  • 17Mutch
  • 19Flanagan
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Hurst
  • 77Willis
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
649

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 1, East Fife 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, East Fife 1.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Scott Linton (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Booking

Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, East Fife 1. Mark Docherty (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by David Gold (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty East Fife. Chris Duggan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Chris Kane (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Ross Mutch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Ross Mutch replaces Kevin Smith.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Flanagan replaces Mark Lamont.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Chris Kane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Linton.

Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, East Fife 0. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Gold.

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Ryan McCord.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Blair Yule.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr19132452252741
2Raith Rovers17123237132439
3Alloa178362621527
4Stranraer187472929025
5Arbroath177373628824
6East Fife1972102936-723
7Airdrieonians186572634-823
8Albion176383840-221
9Queen's Park1944111940-2116
10Forfar1943121844-2615
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Children passing rugby balls to each other

Rugbytots Kintbury

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired