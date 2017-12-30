Match ends, Arbroath 1, East Fife 1.
Arbroath v East Fife
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 6Whatley
- 5YuleBooked at 43minsSubstituted forGoldat 67'minutes
- 8MartinBooked at 90mins
- 9McCordSubstituted forMcIntoshat 71'minutes
- 11Denholm
- 7LinnSubstituted forKaderat 77'minutes
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Gold
- 14Hester
- 15Prunty
- 16Henry
- 17Kader
- 18McIntosh
- 21Gomes
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 16Piggott
- 4KaneBooked at 85mins
- 5Page
- 3Docherty
- 7LamontSubstituted forFlanaganat 77'minutes
- 15Millar
- 10SmithSubstituted forMutchat 82'minutes
- 18Linton
- 9Duggan
- 12HurstSubstituted forWilkieat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Wilkie
- 17Mutch
- 19Flanagan
- 20Reilly
- 21Hurst
- 77Willis
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 649
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, East Fife 1.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).
Scott Linton (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Booking
Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, East Fife 1. Mark Docherty (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by David Gold (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty East Fife. Chris Duggan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Kane (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Ross Mutch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ross Mutch replaces Kevin Smith.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Flanagan replaces Mark Lamont.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Chris Kane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, East Fife 0. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Gold.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Ryan McCord.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Blair Yule.