Match ends, Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 3.
Ayr United v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 79'minutes
- 6GegganSubstituted forAdamsat 40'minutes
- 4Gilmour
- 10Forrest
- 7Moffat
- 17ShanklandSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 16Adams
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 24Murphy
- 26Reid
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2DuthieBooked at 70mins
- 4McNaughton
- 5TravisBooked at 57mins
- 3Hornby
- 7LochheadSubstituted forSeeat 60'minutes
- 6Cregg
- 8Millar
- 11Malone
- 9Aitken
- 10MilneSubstituted forPetersat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12See
- 14Peters
- 15Clark
- 16Allan
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,477
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 3.
Attempt blocked. Chris Higgins (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 3. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 2. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.
Attempt saved. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Craig Moore (Ayr United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 1. Jordan Hornby (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Lewis Milne.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ouzy See.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ouzy See.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordan Hornby.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Lawrence Shankland.
Booking
Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Brian Gilmour (Ayr United).
Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin McNaughton.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Conner Duthie.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Conner Duthie.
Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.