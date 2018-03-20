Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 2.
Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Muir
- 2O'NeilBooked at 90mins
- 4HigginsBooked at 45mins
- 5BrownlieBooked at 53mins
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 6CairnsSubstituted forWattat 72'minutes
- 8ConroySubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
- 11Hastie
- 9DuffySubstituted forRussellat 25'minutes
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14McGregor
- 15McIntosh
- 16Watt
- 17Ferguson
- 18Russell
- 19Edwards
Alloa
- 1ParryBooked at 45mins
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 7CawleySubstituted forSmithat 68'minutes
- 6FlemingSubstituted forRobertsonat 90+2'minutes
- 8HetheringtonBooked at 82mins
- 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 71'minutes
- 9Stewart
- 10Kirkpatrick
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Robertson
- 15Smith
- 16Crossan
- 17Goodwin
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 2.
Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Garry Fleming.
Booking
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Higgins (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Ross Brown replaces Ryan Conroy.
Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by William Muir.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic).
Delay in match Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Luke Watt replaces Dean Cairns.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 2. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie McCart.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dean Cairns.