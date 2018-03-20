Scottish League One
Airdrieonians2Alloa2

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Muir
  • 2O'NeilBooked at 90mins
  • 4HigginsBooked at 45mins
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 53mins
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6CairnsSubstituted forWattat 72'minutes
  • 8ConroySubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
  • 11Hastie
  • 9DuffySubstituted forRussellat 25'minutes
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14McGregor
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Watt
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Russell
  • 19Edwards

Alloa

  • 1ParryBooked at 45mins
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 7CawleySubstituted forSmithat 68'minutes
  • 6FlemingSubstituted forRobertsonat 90+2'minutes
  • 8HetheringtonBooked at 82mins
  • 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 71'minutes
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Smith
  • 16Crossan
  • 17Goodwin
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
516

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 2.

Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Garry Fleming.

Booking

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Higgins (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Ross Brown replaces Ryan Conroy.

Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by William Muir.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic).

Delay in match Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Luke Watt replaces Dean Cairns.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.

Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 2. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie McCart.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dean Cairns.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr30204679354464
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa3013894738947
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians30910114152-1137
8Forfar3084183460-2628
9Albion2976165468-1427
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
View full Scottish League One table

