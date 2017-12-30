Scottish Championship
Brechin2Inverness CT3

Brechin City 2-3 Inverness CT

George Oakley scores
George Oakley scored twice as Inverness secured victory at Glebe Park

George Oakley's double gave 10-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle victory at basement side Brechin City.

Liam Polworth's corner was turned into his own net by Brechin's Euan Smith but Jordan Sinclair's penalty levelled after Carl Tremarco had handled.

Sinclair volleyed Brechin in front before the break.

Oakley struck his first before Tremarco was sent off for a second yellow card and a close-range effort by Oakley settled the match.

Brechin - without a league win this season - are now 11 points adrift of Falkirk.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 4Fusco
  • 14Lynas
  • 21SinclairBooked at 14minsSubstituted forWattat 59'minutes
  • 6DaleBooked at 73mins
  • 8Graham
  • 15Spark
  • 17McLennanSubstituted forJacksonat 79'minutes
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 7Love
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Watt
  • 12O'Neil
  • 19O'Neil

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17SeedorfSubstituted forOakleyat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3TremarcoBooked at 67mins
  • 15MulraneyBooked at 86mins
  • 7Polworth
  • 11VigursBooked at 61mins
  • 4Chalmers
  • 9BairdSubstituted forWarrenat 71'minutes
  • 20BellBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCalderat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 5Warren
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 21Cooper
  • 24Trafford
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
571

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 3.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Gary Warren.

Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Connor Bell.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Connor McLennan.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 3. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Gary Warren replaces John Baird.

Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) for a bad foul.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 2. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Baird.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Collin Seedorf because of an injury.

Booking

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Liam Watt replaces Jordan Sinclair.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Attempt blocked. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th December 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren19132437221541
2Dundee Utd1811342516936
3Livingston178542822629
4Dunfermline1875634241026
5Morton177552518726
6Queen of Sth187563227526
7Inverness CT186572121023
8Dumbarton184771525-1019
9Falkirk172871227-1514
10Brechin1803151441-273
View full Scottish Championship table

