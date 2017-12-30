Match ends, Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 3.
Brechin City 2-3 Inverness CT
George Oakley's double gave 10-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle victory at basement side Brechin City.
Liam Polworth's corner was turned into his own net by Brechin's Euan Smith but Jordan Sinclair's penalty levelled after Carl Tremarco had handled.
Sinclair volleyed Brechin in front before the break.
Oakley struck his first before Tremarco was sent off for a second yellow card and a close-range effort by Oakley settled the match.
Brechin - without a league win this season - are now 11 points adrift of Falkirk.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 4Fusco
- 14Lynas
- 21SinclairBooked at 14minsSubstituted forWattat 59'minutes
- 6DaleBooked at 73mins
- 8Graham
- 15Spark
- 17McLennanSubstituted forJacksonat 79'minutes
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 3Dyer
- 7Love
- 9Jackson
- 11Watt
- 12O'Neil
- 19O'Neil
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17SeedorfSubstituted forOakleyat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 3TremarcoBooked at 67mins
- 15MulraneyBooked at 86mins
- 7Polworth
- 11VigursBooked at 61mins
- 4Chalmers
- 9BairdSubstituted forWarrenat 71'minutes
- 20BellBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCalderat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 5Warren
- 10Doran Cogan
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 21Cooper
- 24Trafford
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 571
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 3.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Connor Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Connor McLennan.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 3. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Gary Warren replaces John Baird.
Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) for a bad foul.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 2, Inverness CT 2. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Baird.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Collin Seedorf because of an injury.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Liam Watt replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt blocked. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.