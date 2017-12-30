Brechin City 2-3 Inverness CT

From the section

George Oakley scored twice as Inverness secured victory at Glebe Park

George Oakley's double gave 10-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle victory at basement side Brechin City.

Liam Polworth's corner was turned into his own net by Brechin's Euan Smith but Jordan Sinclair's penalty levelled after Carl Tremarco had handled.

Sinclair volleyed Brechin in front before the break.

Oakley struck his first before Tremarco was sent off for a second yellow card and a close-range effort by Oakley settled the match.

Brechin - without a league win this season - are now 11 points adrift of Falkirk.