Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic).
Livingston v Dunfermline Athletic
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 24Thompson
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 28Craigen
- 31Beadling
- 16Ryan
- 26Vincent
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 5Morris
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Livingston).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.