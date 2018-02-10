Scottish Championship
Livingston0Dunfermline0

Livingston v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 24Thompson
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Beadling
  • 16Ryan
  • 26Vincent
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 5Morris
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic).

Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Miller (Livingston).

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren19132437221541
2Dundee Utd1811342516936
3Livingston178542822629
4Dunfermline1875634241026
5Morton177552518726
6Queen of Sth187563227526
7Inverness CT186572121023
8Dumbarton184771525-1019
9Falkirk172871227-1514
10Brechin1803151441-273
View full Scottish Championship table

