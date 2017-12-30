Match ends, Falkirk 3, Queen of the South 2.
Falkirk 3-2 Queen of the South
Falkirk beat Queen of the South to record their first home league win of the season.
It is also boss Paul Hartley's first win since taking over in October.
Peter Grant and Myles Hippolyte put Falkirk on their way before on-loan Louis Longridge curled in his first goal for the club.
Queens hit back through Stephen Dobbie's free-kick and Jason Kerr headed in off the post to set up a nervous finish.
Falkirk ended 2017 exactly the way they hope to continue in 2018 and it was Grant's first goal of the season that opened the scoring - an emphatic, stabbed finish high into the net from Craig Sibbald's corner.
Shaun Rooney's slice off his own post nearly put the Bairns further in front, before Hippolyte netted from close range for his sixth goal of the season. The striker later had to be taken off on a stretcher with a serious looking injury.
Falkirk had been having trouble hitting the back of the net so it was a real treat for the home fans when Longridge put them three ahead. Picking the ball up on the corner of the box, the on-loan Hamilton forward guided a wonderful finish past Alan Martin from 16 yards.
Dobbie, who scored his 100th Doonhamers goal last week, notched his 20th of the season with a perfect free-kick from 20 yards and the visitors pressed for more at the start of the second half.
Dobbie's drive was saved by Robbie Mutch and Queens wanted a penalty when Paul Watson collided with Chris Kane.
The Dumfries side did pull another goal back through on-loan St Johnstone defender Kerr, who nodded in from Connor Murray's cross, but there was no time for an equaliser.
Post-match reaction
Falkirk manager Paul Hartley: "We're over the moon; it was a good day's work and the spirit was fantastic. It's been a long tough season for us so to get the three points was the main thing. Louis Longridge has been a key player for us with his work-rate and energy - it was an excellent goal."
Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "With respect, we're not a good enough team to give other teams three goals of a start, albeit if the referee gives us what was a blatant penalty we would have got a draw. In general play I thought the lads played well, especially in the second half."
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Kidd
- 44Watson
- 5Grant
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 4Muirhead
- 10Sibbald
- 3McGhee
- 11HippolyteSubstituted forHarrisat 53'minutes
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 17Harris
- 24Blues
- 26Peggie
- 27Mitchell
- 28Craigen
- 35Dunne
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2RooneyBooked at 85mins
- 5Brownlie
- 6TappingSubstituted forThomsonat 66'minutes
- 15Kerr
- 7StirlingSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
- 24MercerSubstituted forLyleat 81'minutes
- 8Rankin
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
- 10KaneBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 9Lyle
- 12Thomson
- 16McFadden
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 4,285
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 3, Queen of the South 2.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 3, Queen of the South 2. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor Murray.
Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christopher Kane (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Alex Harris (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Kerr (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Scott Mercer.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Andy Stirling.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Joseph Thomson replaces Callum Tapping.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas Taiwo.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Myles Hippolyte because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Falkirk 3, Queen of the South 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 3, Queen of the South 1.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 3, Queen of the South 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Paul Watson (Falkirk).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.