Leyton Orient v Bromley
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|26
|14
|6
|6
|33
|25
|8
|48
|2
|Aldershot
|27
|12
|9
|6
|41
|27
|14
|45
|3
|Sutton United
|26
|13
|6
|7
|39
|32
|7
|45
|4
|Wrexham
|26
|12
|8
|6
|24
|19
|5
|44
|5
|Dover
|26
|11
|10
|5
|35
|19
|16
|43
|6
|Tranmere
|25
|11
|7
|7
|35
|20
|15
|40
|7
|Dag & Red
|25
|11
|7
|7
|39
|29
|10
|40
|8
|Boreham Wood
|25
|10
|9
|6
|34
|26
|8
|39
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|25
|9
|11
|5
|36
|26
|10
|38
|10
|Bromley
|26
|10
|8
|8
|41
|34
|7
|38
|11
|Maidenhead United
|26
|9
|10
|7
|35
|35
|0
|37
|12
|Maidstone United
|25
|9
|9
|7
|27
|31
|-4
|36
|13
|Woking
|24
|10
|3
|11
|31
|35
|-4
|33
|14
|Halifax
|26
|8
|8
|10
|30
|34
|-4
|32
|15
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|32
|-5
|32
|16
|Gateshead
|24
|7
|10
|7
|30
|24
|6
|31
|17
|Eastleigh
|26
|6
|12
|8
|34
|38
|-4
|30
|18
|Leyton Orient
|26
|8
|6
|12
|35
|41
|-6
|30
|19
|Fylde
|23
|7
|8
|8
|34
|33
|1
|29
|20
|Barrow
|26
|7
|8
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|29
|21
|Guiseley
|24
|4
|9
|11
|22
|41
|-19
|21
|22
|Chester
|25
|4
|9
|12
|22
|42
|-20
|21
|23
|Torquay
|26
|4
|8
|14
|23
|39
|-16
|20
|24
|Solihull Moors
|26
|4
|5
|17
|21
|43
|-22
|17
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired