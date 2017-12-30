Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aldershot Town v Maidstone United
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5EvansSubstituted forLyons-Fosterat 8'minutes
- 11Mensah
- 8Oyeleke
- 7FenelonBooked at 19mins
- 9Rendell
- 16Gallagher
- 17Kellerman
- 21Fowler
- 27Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 10McClure
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 18Rowe
- 28Blanchfield
Maidstone United
- 13Worgan
- 5Wynter
- 6Okuonghae
- 14Reason
- 8Lewis
- 7Loza
- 13Anderson
- 22Ofori-Twumasi
- 27Hines
- 32Pigott
- 39Collins
Substitutes
- 2Hare
- 4Prestedge
- 11Wraight
- 15McCorkell
- 22ter Horst
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kodi Lyons-Foster replaces Will Evans.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.