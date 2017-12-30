National League
Aldershot0Maidstone United0

Aldershot Town v Maidstone United

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5EvansSubstituted forLyons-Fosterat 8'minutes
  • 11Mensah
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 7FenelonBooked at 19mins
  • 9Rendell
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Kellerman
  • 21Fowler
  • 27Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 10McClure
  • 15Lyons-Foster
  • 18Rowe
  • 28Blanchfield

Maidstone United

  • 13Worgan
  • 5Wynter
  • 6Okuonghae
  • 14Reason
  • 8Lewis
  • 7Loza
  • 13Anderson
  • 22Ofori-Twumasi
  • 27Hines
  • 32Pigott
  • 39Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Hare
  • 4Prestedge
  • 11Wraight
  • 15McCorkell
  • 22ter Horst
Referee:
Adam Bromley

Live Text

Booking

Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kodi Lyons-Foster replaces Will Evans.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Aldershot27129641271445
3Sutton United2613673932745
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United259972731-436
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
