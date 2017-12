Saturday's National League game between Chester and Hartlepool has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following an inspection.

The referee made the decision shortly before 17:30 GMT on Friday.

Chester are 22nd in the table, eight points adrift of safety, while 15th-placed Hartlepool are nine points below the play-off places.

Both sides are next in action on Monday, 1 January, facing Guiseley and Gateshead respectively.