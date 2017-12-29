National League
GatesheadPWrexhamP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Gateshead P-P Wrexham

Saturday's National League game between Gateshead and Wrexham has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"Following a pitch inspection, the surface was quickly deemed frozen and even a proposed rise in temperature over the next 24 hours would not allow enough time for it to thaw out," Gateshead explained.

Wrexham next host Barrow on 31 January, with Gateshead visiting Hartlepool.

Wrexham are currently fourth and Gateshead are 16th in the table.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

