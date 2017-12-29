Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Motherwell left Hamilton with all three points in October

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM/online & the BBC Sport website

Motherwell are without suspended captain Carl McHugh in Saturday's Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton Academical.

But Well hope Richard Tait, Peter Hartley and Charles Dunne will all be available despite sitting out training on Friday.

Hamilton defender Ioannis Skondras is suspended.

Striker Antonio Rojano's knock will be assessed while captain and defender Michael Devlin remains out.

Preston North End-bound striker Louis Moult remains out for Motherwell with a hamstring injury.

Match stats

Motherwell last lost to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership in September 2015, winning four and drawing three of the seven meetings since then.

Since a 4-0 win at Fir Park in September 2014, Hamilton have conceded 11 goals in their past four visits in the Premiership, although the last meeting was a goalless draw.

Well have gone seven games without a win in the top flight.

Hamilton have won two of their past eight league matches, having drawn three of them.

Pre-match views

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We're looking forward to the game. It's a local derby but we need to turn our form around and this gives us an opportunity.

"Potentially we could find ourselves back in the top six if we win and that's a massive incentive.

"Psychologically it is important too. If we don't get the win, it's another four weeks thinking about the fact we haven't done so well."

Hamilton Academical midfielder Dougie Imrie: "Form goes out the window in derbies and I am sure Motherwell will be looking at this game to get their season back on track as well.

"For us it is about keeping focused and trying to pick up the points.

"We have just got to go there and play the way we know we can and hopefully get the three points this time.

"It is a big game and hopefully we can finish the year off on a positive note, especially after the weekend [defeat] at Partick. It was a big disappointment for everyone.

"We wanted to extend the lead over the bottom teams and get close to the teams in the top six but it wasn't to be.

"But there is no bigger incentive than a derby to try to get a positive result to finish the year."