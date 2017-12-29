Partick Thistle v Ross County

The sides drew in Dingwall in September

Partick Thistle could have Kris Doolan, Chris Erskine and Martin Woods back to face Ross County in Saturday's Scottish Premiership contest.

But Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya, Christie Elliott, Gary Fraser and Abdul Osman remain out.

County captain Andrew Davies is a major doubt for the trip to Firhill with a knee injury.

Fellow defender Sean Kelly, who has been out for three matches with a knock, has returned to training.

Match stats

Partick Thistle have avoided defeat in each of their past four league meetings with Ross County, despite failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

The Staggies have never earned a shutout away from home to Thistle in the Scottish Premiership, conceding 14 goals in those seven trips.

Ross County are currently enduring a run of eight top-flight games without victory.

Thistle have won two of their past nine league matches, losing six of those.

Pre-match quotes

Partick Thistle defender Niall Keown told his club's website: "It's a huge game of course but they all are when you're at the bottom of the table.

"There is that extra edge because both teams are on the same number of points but we have to make sure we don't get distracted by the story. We have to stay focused and concentrate on our game.

"If we can get to the break off the bottom then that would be massive as the squad will be considerably better at the end of the break and we will hopefully be able to push on and climb the table."

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "It is what people classify as a 'six-pointer' despite there only being three available, but the differential of winning those three to the other is of course a big difference to anybody, particularly in this league.

"The teams around you, those are the games you look to come out on the right side of and Partick Thistle will feel the same.

"We have shown we can go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the league and that's what we have to take into Saturday."