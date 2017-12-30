League Two
Wycombe1Mansfield2

Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Mansfield Town

Alfie Potter claimed a goal and an assist as Mansfield came from behind to win 2-1 at promotion rivals Wycombe.

Adebayo Akinfenwa gave the Chairboys the lead in a dominant first half.

But the second half could not have been more different as Potter popped up with the equaliser before Lee Angol's classy flick won the points late on.

Proceedings got off to the best start for the hosts as the powerful Akinfenwa headed past Bobby Olejnik from Dominic Gape's expert cross.

And they nearly doubled their lead moments later as Akinfenwa again popped up with a header but it deflected just wide of the post as the hosts looked to kill the game off early.

Mansfield began the second half strongly and equalised through Potter's low finish and with that the momentum changed.

And late on Angol produced a sublime flick past Scott Brown from Potter's cross to give the Stags the three points.

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Brown
  • 4GapeSubstituted forFreemanat 88'minutes
  • 2Coelho JombatiBooked at 67mins
  • 28Scarr
  • 3Jacobson
  • 7Saunders
  • 17O'Nien
  • 27EzeSubstituted forBloomfieldat 74'minutes
  • 12Cowan-HallSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 45'minutes
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 23Tyson

Substitutes

  • 10Bloomfield
  • 15Southwell
  • 19De Havilland
  • 22Freeman
  • 24Williams
  • 25Mackail-Smith
  • 30Ma-Kalambay

Mansfield

  • 12Olejnik
  • 10Anderson
  • 6DiamondSubstituted forBenningat 19'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 5Pearce
  • 2BennettBooked at 72mins
  • 22Hamilton
  • 7MacDonaldBooked at 74mins
  • 17Potter
  • 8Mellis
  • 32RoseSubstituted forAngolat 18'minutesBooked at 39mins
  • 23HemmingsSubstituted forSterling-Jamesat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1Logan
  • 3Benning
  • 4Digby
  • 9Angol
  • 11Atkinson
  • 21Sterling-James
  • 24Butcher
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
4,227

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Mansfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Mansfield Town 2.

Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Omari Sterling-James (Mansfield Town).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Paul Anderson.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Bobby Olejnik.

Booking

Omari Sterling-James (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfie Potter (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nick Freeman replaces Dominic Gape.

Attempt saved. Dan Scarr (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Mansfield Town 2. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malvind Benning.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Omari Sterling-James replaces Kane Hemmings.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Eberechi Eze.

Booking

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).

Booking

Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town).

Dan Scarr (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Angol (Mansfield Town).

Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).

Booking

Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.

Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).

CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

Attempt blocked. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton25156458233551
2Notts County25138443261747
3Lincoln City25127633201343
4Exeter2413383430442
5Coventry2512582718941
6Wycombe25117744341040
7Accrington2412483830840
8Colchester2511773527840
9Mansfield25101053528740
10Swindon24122103633338
11Newport259973329436
12Cambridge2510692531-636
13Carlisle259793634234
14Grimsby259792632-634
15Cheltenham2587103234-231
16Port Vale2594122933-431
17Stevenage2586113238-630
18Crawley2586112330-730
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2582152741-1426
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Chesterfield2556142646-2021
23Barnet2555152537-1220
24Forest Green2455142445-2120
View full League Two table

