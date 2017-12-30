Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Mansfield Town

From the section

Alfie Potter claimed a goal and an assist as Mansfield came from behind to win 2-1 at promotion rivals Wycombe.

Adebayo Akinfenwa gave the Chairboys the lead in a dominant first half.

But the second half could not have been more different as Potter popped up with the equaliser before Lee Angol's classy flick won the points late on.

Proceedings got off to the best start for the hosts as the powerful Akinfenwa headed past Bobby Olejnik from Dominic Gape's expert cross.

And they nearly doubled their lead moments later as Akinfenwa again popped up with a header but it deflected just wide of the post as the hosts looked to kill the game off early.

Mansfield began the second half strongly and equalised through Potter's low finish and with that the momentum changed.

And late on Angol produced a sublime flick past Scott Brown from Potter's cross to give the Stags the three points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.