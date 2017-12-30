Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Notts County 0.
Swindon Town 1-0 Notts County
Swindon won at home in the league for the first time since October as Luke Norris' strike gave the Robins a win over automatic promotion contenders Notts County at the County Ground.
The blustery conditions made it a game of few chances, however Norris' 11th goal of the season gave David Flitcroft's side all three points.
Swindon did have the ball in the net early in the first half when Amine Linganzi volleyed home Ellis Iandolo's free-kick, but the midfielder was in an offside position and the goal was disallowed.
The away side's best chance to take the lead fell to Jon Stead, who met Liam Walker's cross with a diving header that flew straight at Reice Charles-Cook in the Town goal.
The deadlock was broken just a minute after the restart as Norris poked home Keshi Anderson's cross from close range to put Swindon ahead.
Kaiyne Woolery nearly doubled the home side's lead when he burst clear of the Notts County defenders but he smashed his effort wide of the left post.
Shaun Brisley almost equalised deep in stoppage time for the Magpies but his header was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Charles-Cook to ensure Swindon's victory.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 21Charles-Cook
- 24KnoyleSubstituted forPurkissat 89'minutes
- 6Lancashire
- 5Robertson
- 4Preston
- 14Iandolo
- 16Linganzi
- 8DunneBooked at 90mins
- 30Anderson
- 9Norris
- 22WoolerySubstituted forMullinat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vigouroux
- 2Purkiss
- 7Mullin
- 10Goddard
- 11Brophy
- 20Gordon
- 31Taylor
Notts County
- 34Fitzsimons
- 2Tootle
- 16BrisleyBooked at 17mins
- 4Hewitt
- 3DickinsonSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forHodgeat 82'minutes
- 22Yates
- 20WalkerSubstituted forSaundersat 76'minutes
- 10GrantBooked at 90mins
- 7Alessandra
- 30Stead
Substitutes
- 12Hodge
- 13Pindroch
- 17Smith
- 19Hunt
- 23Jones
- 26Saunders
- 33Bird
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 6,247
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Notts County 0.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Reice Charles-Cook.
Attempt saved. Shaun Brisley (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Chris Robertson.
Booking
Jorge Grant (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Dunne (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Paul Mullin replaces Kaiyne Woolery.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ben Purkiss replaces Kyle Knoyle.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Chris Robertson.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Luke Norris.
Attempt missed. Matt Preston (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Elliot Hodge.
Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Elliot Hodge replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Norris (Swindon Town).
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Jones replaces Carl Dickinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Callum Saunders replaces Liam Walker.
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Chris Robertson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Attempt saved. James Dunne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.