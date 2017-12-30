Swindon Town 1-0 Notts County

Swindon won at home in the league for the first time since October as Luke Norris' strike gave the Robins a win over automatic promotion contenders Notts County at the County Ground.

The blustery conditions made it a game of few chances, however Norris' 11th goal of the season gave David Flitcroft's side all three points.

Swindon did have the ball in the net early in the first half when Amine Linganzi volleyed home Ellis Iandolo's free-kick, but the midfielder was in an offside position and the goal was disallowed.

The away side's best chance to take the lead fell to Jon Stead, who met Liam Walker's cross with a diving header that flew straight at Reice Charles-Cook in the Town goal.

The deadlock was broken just a minute after the restart as Norris poked home Keshi Anderson's cross from close range to put Swindon ahead.

Kaiyne Woolery nearly doubled the home side's lead when he burst clear of the Notts County defenders but he smashed his effort wide of the left post.

Shaun Brisley almost equalised deep in stoppage time for the Magpies but his header was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Charles-Cook to ensure Swindon's victory.

