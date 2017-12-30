Match ends, Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Lincoln City 2-1 Forest Green Rovers
Lincoln City ended a successful 2017 in fitting fashion with a victory over struggling Forest Green Rovers.
The victory ensured the National League champions and FA Cup quarter-finalists rounded off the calendar year in League Two's automatic promotion places.
Striker Matt Rhead continued his excellent form with both goals in a game which Lincoln should have won by a far greater margin, given their dominance.
The first goal arrived in the eighth minute when a wonderful cross from Neal Eardley was headed home by a diving Rhead.
However, Rovers equalised on 24 minutes as Lincoln conceded their first goal in the league for more than a month. The visitors' leading scorer, Christian Doige, was the man to find the net, crashing the ball beyond Josh Vickers after a smart turn in the box.
The Imps continued to dominate after the break and Rhead restored their lead when Harry Anderson's ball into the box found the striker, who coolly lifted it over keeper Bradley Collins in the 57th minute.
Doige almost scored another equaliser in the 89th minute, only to be denied by a stunning reaction save from Josh Vickers.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 21Vickers
- 23Eardley
- 15Dickie
- 25Raggett
- 3Habergham
- 26Anderson
- 30Woodyard
- 16BostwickBooked at 62mins
- 28ArnoldSubstituted forWaterfallat 90+1'minutes
- 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutes
- 10GreenSubstituted forWhitehouseat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 5Waterfall
- 7Ginnelly
- 8Palmer
- 32Stewart
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 5CollinsBooked at 25mins
- 21Roberts
- 6Monthe
- 3Laird
- 15Cooper
- 34Osbourne
- 33JamesSubstituted forStevensat 71'minutes
- 10BrownSubstituted forFitzwaterat 90+1'minutes
- 17WishartSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 64'minutes
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 11Bugiel
- 12Simpson
- 16Fitzwater
- 18Evans
- 24Pickering
- 35Stevens
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 8,964
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
(Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Roberts (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Luke Waterfall replaces Nathan Arnold.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jack Fitzwater replaces Reece Brown.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Scott Laird.
Attempt missed. Sean Raggett (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Matt Green.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jordan Stevens replaces Luke James.
Attempt missed. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Daniel Wishart.
Delay in match Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) because of an injury.
Booking
Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).
Mark Roberts (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Roberts.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Anderson following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Matt Green (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.