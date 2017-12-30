Lincoln City 2-1 Forest Green Rovers

League Two
Lincoln City ended a successful 2017 in fitting fashion with a victory over struggling Forest Green Rovers.

The victory ensured the National League champions and FA Cup quarter-finalists rounded off the calendar year in League Two's automatic promotion places.

Striker Matt Rhead continued his excellent form with both goals in a game which Lincoln should have won by a far greater margin, given their dominance.

The first goal arrived in the eighth minute when a wonderful cross from Neal Eardley was headed home by a diving Rhead.

However, Rovers equalised on 24 minutes as Lincoln conceded their first goal in the league for more than a month. The visitors' leading scorer, Christian Doige, was the man to find the net, crashing the ball beyond Josh Vickers after a smart turn in the box.

The Imps continued to dominate after the break and Rhead restored their lead when Harry Anderson's ball into the box found the striker, who coolly lifted it over keeper Bradley Collins in the 57th minute.

Doige almost scored another equaliser in the 89th minute, only to be denied by a stunning reaction save from Josh Vickers.

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 21Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 15Dickie
  • 25Raggett
  • 3Habergham
  • 26Anderson
  • 30Woodyard
  • 16BostwickBooked at 62mins
  • 28ArnoldSubstituted forWaterfallat 90+1'minutes
  • 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutes
  • 10GreenSubstituted forWhitehouseat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 5Waterfall
  • 7Ginnelly
  • 8Palmer
  • 32Stewart

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 5CollinsBooked at 25mins
  • 21Roberts
  • 6Monthe
  • 3Laird
  • 15Cooper
  • 34Osbourne
  • 33JamesSubstituted forStevensat 71'minutes
  • 10BrownSubstituted forFitzwaterat 90+1'minutes
  • 17WishartSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 64'minutes
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 11Bugiel
  • 12Simpson
  • 16Fitzwater
  • 18Evans
  • 24Pickering
  • 35Stevens
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
8,964

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

(Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Roberts (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Luke Waterfall replaces Nathan Arnold.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jack Fitzwater replaces Reece Brown.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Scott Laird.

Attempt missed. Sean Raggett (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Matt Green.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jordan Stevens replaces Luke James.

Attempt missed. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).

Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Daniel Wishart.

Delay in match Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) because of an injury.

Booking

Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).

Mark Roberts (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Roberts.

Goal!

Goal! Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Anderson following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Scott Laird (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Matt Green (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton25156458233551
2Notts County25138443261747
3Lincoln City25127633201343
4Exeter2413383430442
5Coventry2512582718941
6Wycombe25117744341040
7Accrington2412483830840
8Colchester2511773527840
9Mansfield25101053528740
10Swindon24122103633338
11Newport259973329436
12Cambridge2510692531-636
13Carlisle259793634234
14Grimsby259792632-634
15Cheltenham2587103234-231
16Port Vale2594122933-431
17Stevenage2586113238-630
18Crawley2586112330-730
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2582152741-1426
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Chesterfield2556142646-2021
23Barnet2555152537-1220
24Forest Green2455142445-2120
