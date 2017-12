Newport skipper Josh Labadie will miss the trip to Cheltenham after being sent off in his side's defeat at Wycombe on Boxing Day

Cheltenham's George Lloyd remains an injury doubt (hip) whilst Jordan Cranston, Jaanai Gordon and Jordon Forster are all still out.

Newport are without skipper Josh Labadie who is suspended and, following an unsuccessful appeal of Mark O'Brien's red card against Lincoln, he misses out too.

Exiles' boss Mike Flynn, who is ill himself, has some of his players are also suffering from ailments.

Cheltenham lie 15th and Newport 10th.