Match ends, Cambridge United 3, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Cambridge United 3-1 Crewe Alexandra
-
- From the section League Two
George Maris scored after only 34 seconds to set 10-man Cambridge on their way to a comfortable win over Crewe.
The U's got off to a dream start when the lively Jevani Brown stole possession in midfield and burst forward before feeding Maris, who scored with an angled first-time shot into the far corner.
Cambridge doubled their advantage in the 27th minute when David Amoo seized on an error from Zoumana Bakayogo to run clear on goal and beat Ben Garratt with a powerful low shot.
But Crewe were back in it three minutes later, when Callum Ainley's through ball found Chris Dagnall, who rounded David Forde to score.
Crewe pressed for an equaliser after the break, with Leon Legge making a last-ditch tackle to deny Dagnall.
But it was the home side who wrapped up the points in the 70th minute when Amoo delivered a cross which was flicked in by Uche Ikpeazu.
Cambridge substitute Jabo Ibehre was sent off in stoppage time following an off-the-ball incident.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 6Legge
- 12Taft
- 5Taylor
- 4Deegan
- 18Maris
- 19AmooSubstituted forAzeezat 85'minutes
- 20BrownSubstituted forO'Neilat 80'minutes
- 21ElitoSubstituted forIbehreat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 10Azeez
- 13Mitov
- 14Ibehre
- 15Osadebe
- 16O'Neil
- 24Davies
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 27StubbsBooked at 57mins
- 12NolanSubstituted forNgat 45'minutes
- 6Raynes
- 3Bakayogo
- 28Grant
- 14Ainley
- 18Pickering
- 20KirkSubstituted forCooperat 68'minutes
- 9Dagnall
- 10BowerySubstituted forPorterat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ng
- 4Walker
- 7Porter
- 11Cooper
- 13Richards
- 16Lowery
- 24Reilly
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 4,165
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 3, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Attempt missed. Sam Stubbs (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
Dismissal
Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adebayo Azeez replaces David Amoo.
Foul by Leon Legge (Cambridge United).
Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Amoo (Cambridge United).
Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam O'Neil replaces Jevani Brown because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Gary Deegan.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by David Forde.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 3, Crewe Alexandra 1. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Amoo.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Charlie Kirk.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Porter replaces Jordan Bowery.
Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Chris Dagnall.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Perry Ng.
David Amoo (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jabo Ibehre replaces Medy Elito.
Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. David Amoo (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.