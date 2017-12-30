Exeter City 2-1 Barnet

Match ends, Exeter City 2, Barnet 1.
Jake Taylor struck the winner at the death to seal a much-needed win for Exeter in their League Two clash with struggling Barnet at St James' Park.
Barnet looked to have earned a deserved draw thanks to Ryan Watson's fine free-kick, cancelling out Kane Wilson's opener, but Taylor broke their hearts in the first minute of stoppage time to seal the points for fourth-placed City.
John Akinde was denied by a smart stop from Exeter's Christy Pym and Jack Taylor fired across the face of goal as Barnet created some decent openings.
However, Exeter broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Jayden Stockley won the ball before Wilson curled a delightful left-footed shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards.
Jordan Moore-Taylor cleared off the line to deny Barnet's Shaquile Coulthirst, while Exeter's Matt Jay was denied by a fine save by Craig Ross.
Hiram Boateng drilled a shot high for Exeter before Watson drew Barnet level in the 70th minute with a stunning free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.
Barnet's Jamal Campbell-Ryce saw his cross come back off the crossbar, but in stoppage time Jake Taylor let fly from 20 yards and found the bottom corner.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 22Wilson
- 18Seaborne
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 21MoxeyBooked at 79mins
- 25Taylor
- 6Tillson
- 44BoatengSubstituted forArchibald-Henvilleat 90+5'minutes
- 10HolmesSubstituted forMcAlindenat 77'minutes
- 20JaySubstituted forHarleyat 64'minutes
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 4James
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 7Harley
- 13Hamon
- 19McAlinden
- 28Edwards
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 20Vilhete
- 4Clough
- 5Almeida Santos
- 24Blackman
- 7Watson
- 18FonguckSubstituted forAkinolaat 61'minutes
- 12Taylor
- 10Campbell-Ryce
- 11Coulthirst
- 9AkindeSubstituted forNichollsat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 6Nelson
- 13Tutonda
- 14Akinola
- 23Nicholls
- 26Sweeney
- 34McKenzie-Lyle
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 3,869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 2, Barnet 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Troy Archibald-Henville replaces Hiram Boateng.
Foul by Simeon Akinola (Barnet).
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Barnet 1. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Jack Taylor (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Danny Seaborne.
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Alex Nicholls replaces John Akinde.
Attempt missed. Liam McAlinden (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Andre Blackman (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Dean Moxey (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Taylor (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).
Jack Taylor (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Liam McAlinden replaces Lee Holmes.
Foul by Charlie Clough (Barnet).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ricardo Santos (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. Jack Taylor (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ryan Watson.
Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Barnet 1. Ryan Watson (Barnet) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Seaborne (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).