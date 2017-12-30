Exeter City 2-1 Barnet

Jake Taylor struck the winner at the death to seal a much-needed win for Exeter in their League Two clash with struggling Barnet at St James' Park.

Barnet looked to have earned a deserved draw thanks to Ryan Watson's fine free-kick, cancelling out Kane Wilson's opener, but Taylor broke their hearts in the first minute of stoppage time to seal the points for fourth-placed City.

John Akinde was denied by a smart stop from Exeter's Christy Pym and Jack Taylor fired across the face of goal as Barnet created some decent openings.

However, Exeter broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Jayden Stockley won the ball before Wilson curled a delightful left-footed shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Jordan Moore-Taylor cleared off the line to deny Barnet's Shaquile Coulthirst, while Exeter's Matt Jay was denied by a fine save by Craig Ross.

Hiram Boateng drilled a shot high for Exeter before Watson drew Barnet level in the 70th minute with a stunning free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.

Barnet's Jamal Campbell-Ryce saw his cross come back off the crossbar, but in stoppage time Jake Taylor let fly from 20 yards and found the bottom corner.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.