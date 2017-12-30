Match ends, Port Vale 4, Luton Town 0.
Port Vale 4-0 Luton Town
A Tom Pope brace helped in-form Port Vale crush League Two leaders Luton 4-0 at Vale Park.
The home side were up at half-time through Dan Potts' own goal, before Pope's strikes sandwiched a Ben Whitfield tap-in to complete the rout.
The deadlock was broken after 23 minutes when Whitfield charged into the box before his cutback rebounded off Potts' legs into the goal.
Vale doubled their lead on the hour when Whitfield broke quickly and chipped a pass to Pope, who brought the ball down perfectly to slot past Marek Stech.
Pope turned provider 10 minutes later, winning the ball in a dangerous position before squaring to Whitfield for a simple tap-in.
The hosts scored their final goal eight minutes from time when David Worrall chased down the ball and crossed for Pope to stab in following a goalmouth scramble.
The veteran striker could have had a hat-trick but his 42nd-minute header went wide after he was picked out by Cristian Montano.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 5Davis
- 33GunningSubstituted forAndersonat 57'minutes
- 24Smith
- 8Pugh
- 31WhitfieldSubstituted forWorrallat 76'minutes
- 6Kay
- 32Tonge
- 7Myers-Harness
- 9PopeSubstituted forBarnettat 87'minutes
- 11Montaño
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 3Denton
- 4Anderson
- 10Worrall
- 14Barnett
- 15Forrester
- 19Turner
Luton
- 1Stech
- 2Justin
- 5Mullins
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 17Mpanzu
- 16Rea
- 24D'AthSubstituted forBerryat 54'minutes
- 14CornickSubstituted forShinnieat 67'minutes
- 9Hylton
- 38LeeSubstituted forCollinsat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Cook
- 11Shinnie
- 18Berry
- 19Collins
- 22Gambin
- 36Shea
- 39Famewo
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 5,523
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 4, Luton Town 0.
Foul by Tom Anderson (Port Vale).
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale).
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Pope.
Foul by Antony Kay (Port Vale).
Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 4, Luton Town 0. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Worrall.
Danny Pugh (Port Vale) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Danny Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Ben Whitfield.
Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 3, Luton Town 0. Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Pope with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Andrew Shinnie replaces Harry Cornick.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antony Kay (Port Vale).
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 2, Luton Town 0. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Whitfield following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Danny Pugh (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
Attempt blocked. Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by James Collins (Luton Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tom Anderson replaces Gavin Gunning because of an injury.
Delay in match Gavin Gunning (Port Vale) because of an injury.
Gavin Gunning (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. James Collins replaces Elliot Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Lawson D'Ath.